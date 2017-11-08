EBRD expects Albania’s GDP growth to remain unchanged at 3.7% for 2017-2018
Story Highlights
- In its latest Regional Economic Prospects report, the EBRD says it has revised upward Albania's 2017 growth outlook to 3.7 percent, up 0.2 percent compared to its May forecast, but left unchanged the 2018 forecast at 3.7 percent in growth expectations which are mainly driven by the Albania section of the major Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the country’s largest foreign direct investment
TIRANA, Nov. 8 – London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has upgraded Albania’s 2017 growth outlook, but left unchanged its 2018 GDP growth forecast, in expectations which are considerably