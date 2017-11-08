Doing Business 2018: Albania’s tax burden increases to remain region’s second highest
Story Highlights
- The 2018 report shows Albania's total tax and contribution rate measured as a percentage of profit slightly rose by 0.4 percent to 37.3 percent in 2017, when it remained the second highest among the six EU aspirant Western Balkans economies
TIRANA, Nov. 8 – Albania’s tax burden slightly increased in 2017 while paying taxes remained one of the region’s most time-consuming, according to the 2018 Doing Business report published by