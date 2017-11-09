Tirana municipality launches €14 mln PPP call to build first five new schools
Story Highlights
- The new schools will be built under a 7-year public private partnership build-operate-transfer contract under which the selected private company will have to use their own funds to build and maintain schools in return for annual installments the municipality will pay them to meet investment costs and an annual interest rate of up to 6.3 percent, making it similar to a seven-year loan.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 28 – The municipality of Tirana has launched an international call for the first five pre-university schools out of a total of 20 it intends to build under