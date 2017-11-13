European Commission upgrades Albania’s growth outlook on FDI, political stability indicators
Story Highlights
- The Commission says the balance of risks to Albania’s growth outlook has moved from being tilted to the downside to the upside as political uncertainty has declined and the transmission of an accommodative monetary policy to lending growth seems to have gained traction
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 13 – The European Commission has upgraded Albania’s growth forecast for the next couple of years on energy-related investment and lower political risks following last June’s general elections