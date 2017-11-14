Albania offers incentives for liquid gas-fired thermal power plants as TAP nears completion
Story Highlights
- In some amendments to the current PPP law, the ruling majority proposes fast-track procedures in providing PPP permits for the construction of new hydro and thermal power plants with an installed capacity of more than 2MW and investment value of more than €100 million
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 14 – Albania is targeting to offer public private partnership incentives for the construction of new hydro and liquid gas-fired thermal power plants, worth more than €100 million