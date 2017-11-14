Reciprocal sanctions remain key barrier for modest Albania-Russia trade, investment ties

Reciprocal sanctions remain key barrier for modest Albania-Russia trade, investment ties

  • "There are no big Russian companies in Albania and the only example of Russian investments that I am aware of is the purchase of immovable property in the Albanian coastline in Vlora, Saranda and other areas," says Russian ambassador to Albania Alexander Karpushin

TIRANA, Nov. 14 – Albania’s 2015 joining of EU sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and Russia’s countersanctions are holding back economic and trade relations between the two countries which

