Central bank considers new cut to key rate to meet 3% inflation target
- The central bank's baseline scenario is keeping the key interest rate at its current historic low of 1.25 percent until the third quarter of 2018, but governor Gent Sejko says if downside risks on inflation expectations materialize, the supervisory council could make a new cut
Albania’s central bank says it could consider a new cut to the key interest rate as inflation rate struggles to achieve the 3 percent target and the economy continues to