Ageing population, migration rated as key threats to growth
Story Highlights
- "Despite the improving trend, the potential growth rate in the mid-run will continue to remain below the pre-2009 level. The population ageing and the immigration phenomenon as well as the poor recovery of productivity, will continue to remain deterring factors in the acceleration of potential growth rates," says the central bank in a study
TIRANA, Nov. 15 – Albania’s rapidly ageing population as a result of massive immigration and lower birth rates are expected to have a negative impact on the country’s growth in