Commercial banks post record high profits of €125 mln in Jan-Sept
Story Highlights
- The banks’ record high profits, almost treble compared to the same period last year, come at a time when deposit rates are close to zero, spending on provisioning against loss sharply dropped and net income from other activities mainly related to commission fees and foreign exchange operations increased
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 15 – Commercial banks operating in Albania posted record high profits of about 17 billion lek (€125.5 mln) in the first three quarters of this year as non-performing