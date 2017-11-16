Vienna Institute expects Albania’s GDP to recover to 4%
- The Vienna Institute outlook is in line with the Albanian government’s expectations and considerably more optimistic compared to forecasts by international financial institutions expecting Albania’s growth to slightly slow down next year as major energy-related investment such as the Trans Adriatic Pipeline enter their final stage.
TIRANA, Nov. 16 – The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies expects the Albanian economy to grow slightly above 4 percent in the next couple of years driven by energy-related