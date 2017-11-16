Albania offers tax incentives in bid to promote luxury tourism
Story Highlights
- Earlier this year, the Albanian government cut VAT on hotel accommodation to 6 percent, from a previous 20 percent and has now introduced in its 2018 fiscal package incentives to extend the 6 percent VAT on all services offered by new chained-brand luxury hotels and resorts which will also be stripped of the corporate income tax for a 10-year period
TIRANA, Nov. 16 – With tourism on top of the agenda as one of the emerging key drivers of Albania’s growth, the Albanian government is offering a series incentives for