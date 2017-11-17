Ancient building ruins discovered during Trans Adriatic Pipeline construction works
- To date in Albania, TAP identified nearly 210 sites and cultural monuments near the pipeline route. Back in May, construction works brought in light an ancient settlement in Korça, southeastern Albania.
TIRANA, Nov. 2 – As TAP construction work continues, an ancient building complex representing various historical stages was discovered. In the complex, which is located some 140 km from Tirana,