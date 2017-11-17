48 hour Film Project in Tirana
- Coming for the first time, as one-of-a-kind event, the 48hr Film Project will take place from Friday, Nov. 24th, to Sunday, Nov. 26th, and it will consist of two sleepless day during which registered teams will try to make a film from scratch – write, shoot, stitch and hand it over on Monday morning, when the clock strikes 48hrs.
