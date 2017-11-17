Critical Mass, Tirana 2017
Story Highlights
- On Friday, November 24th, as per tradition, cyclists and biking enthusiasts and activists will gather at the Skandërbeg Square at 6pm to make the monthly round through the streets of Tirana. The goal is to rise awareness among the drivers, convince citizens who wish but have not bought bicycles yet, and give a good example for an ideal ecological town.
Related Articles
On Friday, November 24th, as per tradition, cyclists and biking enthusiasts and activists will gather at the Skandërbeg Square at 6pm to make the monthly round through the streets of