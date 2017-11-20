Sole Albanian-owned mobile operator heading for Vodafone, Telekom takeover
Story Highlights
- Albanian-owned Plus, the smallest and sole Albanian-owned mobile operator, has preliminarily agreed to sell half of its frequency spectrum to Vodafone Albania and the remaining half to Telekom Albania for an undisclosed amount, in a move which makes the country’s mobile telephony market fully foreign-owned and reduces market competition.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 20 – Seven years after launching its operations as the country’s fourth mobile operator, Albanian-owned Plus Communication is about to exit the market following a preliminary deal with