Movies that Matter: ‘Tickling Giants’ to be screened in Tirana

For the ninth year now, Amnesty’s human rights film festival Movies that Matter will be screening in Tirana 5 foreign films and documentaries, as well as two short films by Albanian filmmakers.

In the context of this initiative, the Albanian Institute for International Studies invites you to the screening of:(2016)

Director: Sara Taksler

Stars: Bassem Youssef, Jon Stewart, Shadi Alfons

Winner of the Bronze Horse for Best Documentary at the Stockholm Film Festival and the Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at Tribeca Film Festival.

Synopsis: A comical documentary about the ‘Egyptian Jon Stewart’, Bassem Youssef. During the Arab Spring, he trades in his career as a doctor for a life as a talk show host. Soon he has his own late night show on Egyptian television. Youssef’s fortunes and misfortunes appear to be very dependent on the quirks of the leaders of the land. This makes Tickling Giants perhaps the funniest history lesson on turbulent modern Egypt.

The screening will be taking place at Tirana Times Book House, on December 1st, 18:30.