Italian legal changes take dozens of call centers to bankruptcy
- Company representatives say the law regulating offshore outsourcing and a deal by 13 big energy and telecommunication operators in Italy with the Italian government to conduct 80 percent of their call center outsourcing work on home soil has already had severe negative effects for small operators in Albania and big companies are looking to diversify, shifting to English-language support services and speculative services such as online trading platforms or currency exchange investments
TIRANA, Nov. 20 – Dozens of small call center companies in the country have ceased their operations in the past few months following Italian legal changes making the supply of