Albania’s exports on track to register double-digit growth as they slowly diversify
Story Highlights
- Albania's exports grew by an annual 13.4 percent in the first ten months of this year but were not fuelled by the pickup in commodity prices as a considerable amount of domestically produced crude oil by the now China-owned Bankers Petroleum is being sold to a local refiner and destined for domestic use which has cut fuel imports by a quarter during this year
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 21 – Albania’s exports are on track to register double-digit growth rates this year following sluggish performance affected by a slump in commodity prices in the past couple