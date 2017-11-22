Modest Western Balkans FDI declining at a high pace, UN report warns
Story Highlights
- FDI in the Western Balkans, largely perceived as lacking rule of law and where corruption remains a key barrier to attract big investors, accounted for only about 0.27 percent of total global FDI in 2016. Regional FDI declined by 5 percent compared to a global decline of 2 percent, unveiling the region's lack of competitiveness
TIRANA, Nov. 22 – Regional EU aspirant Western Balkans countries need to undertake business climate reforms and boost cooperation to attract increasing levels of foreign investment, a report by UNCTAD,