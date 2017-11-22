Albania tasks ambassadors with bringing new investors to fill huge TAP, Devoll gap
Story Highlights
- "The challenge is how to replace these big investments that have entered their final investment stage when they become operational. Be aware that if we do nothing, either in improving the country's image, or finding investors be they small or strategic ones, then we will have a gap of $200 million in 2019, 2020 and 2021," minister Ahmetaj told the ambassadors, worried that none of them has suggested any potential investor so far
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 22 – With some major energy-related investment nearing competition, Albania has tasked the country’s ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in more than 40 countries around the world with the