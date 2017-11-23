EBRD unveils new growth agenda Albania should pursue
Story Highlights
- On a 1 to 10 scale with 10 denoting the frontier in terms of a sustainable market economy, the Albanian economy scored an average of 5, slightly lower compared to key regional competitors, in the transition scores for six qualities of a sustainable market economy that involve being competitive, well-governed, green, inclusive, resilient and integrated
TIRANA, Nov. 23 – Improving the productivity of individual firms, infrastructure investment and an emphasis on green growth can help Albania and other Western Balkan regional countries get out of