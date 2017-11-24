Betim Muço’s novel declared best literary work in Tirana’s Book Fair
Story Highlights
- Betim Muço, who passed away almost 3 years ago in Maryland, was a renowned poet and novel-writer living in the USA since 2001. ‘Yjet janë fare pranë’ was Muço’s last novel, with some of its final pages still unwritten when the writer died, at the age of 68.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 19 – During its last day, Tirana’s Book Fair crowned its 5-day activities by awarding the best creators, scholars and translators who participated prizes by the Association of