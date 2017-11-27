Albania mobile market reduced to three operators after Plus sale
Story Highlights
- The country’s competition watchdog says the transaction brings no competition distortions and has tasked the electronic communications authority, AKEP, to make available frequency bands for the possible entry of new market operators
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 27 – Ongoing financial straits and failure to meet investment requirements and keep up with its competitors led Plus Communication, the sole Albanian-owned mobile operator, to sell its