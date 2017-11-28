Albania-Kosovo step up customs union project as trade gains momentum
Story Highlights
- "Considering that the practice of joint meetings between the Kosovo and Albanian governments has up to now produced only a background for media consumption, the Kosovo Chamber thinks that the format and content of these meetings should change toward establishing mechanisms that guarantee the implementation of measures and action that ultimately lead to increasing economic cooperation between the two countries," says the Safet Gerxhaliu, the head of the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 28 – Albania and Kosovo are on track to finalizing their customs union through the establishment of a Kosovo customs operations office at Durres Port, the Albanian and