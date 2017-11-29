Regional economies need up to six decades to catch up with average EU income, report shows
Story Highlights
- “It is important to note that at current growth rates, it would take about six decades for average per capita Western Balkan income to converge to the average for EU residents. With faster growth of 5 to 6 percent, convergence could be achieved in just two decades,” says the World Bank
TIRANA, Nov. 29 – Catching up with the average EU income could take Albania and other EU aspirant Western Balkan economies about six decades unless current sluggish GDP growth doubles