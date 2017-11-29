First Albanian private-run stock exchange getting ready to offer new investment, financing alternatives
- The stock exchange’s success will depend on the number of businesses that will be listed on it considering the tight capital, profitability and transparency criteria companies have to undergo, which in the former Tirana Stock Exchange attracted only a handful of companies, leading to its failure
TIRANA, Nov. 29 – The Albanian Securities Exchange is on track to launch its operations in the next few weeks as the country’s first privately-owned stock exchange serving as a