National currency strengthening against EUR/USD brings mixed effects
- Albania’s central bank attributes the strengthening of the national currency against the Euro to higher GDP growth fuelled by an increase in FDI and tourism revenue, but some experts say the euro inflows from rising cannabis cultivation and trafficking in the past couple of years has also had an impact
TIRANA, Nov. 29 – Albania’s national currency has gained ground both against Europe’s single currency and the U.S. dollar over the past year, with mixed effects on the Albanian economy