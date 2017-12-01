Educational pilot project to be launched in four municipalities
- The project, which aims at increasing grade equality among students, will consist of creating appropriate learning environments for students so that they can stay longer at school and finalize their homework with the help of their teachers
TIRANA, Nov. 24 – “Doing homework at school” is a pilot project in the field of education that will first be implemented in 20 schools, in the municipalities of Korça,