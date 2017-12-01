Kune-Vain Valley’s natural habitat renewed under protection moratorium
Story Highlights
- The enforcement of a moratorium that prohibits illegal hunting during the last two years has brought real improvement to the area’s diversification. In addition to this moratorium, the Albanian government is also cooperating with the Environmental Program of the UN, which granted almost $2milion to the Albanian government for the habitat’s renovation based on the best environmental and economic project for the area
TIRANA, Nov. 30 – Albania’s valleys offer a wide range of natural diversification both for the country and the region. The Kune-Vain valley in Lezhë was the first area to