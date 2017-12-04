Albania floods: No major impact on GDP expected as key hydropower sector moves out of crisis
Story Highlights
- With no emergency situation declared, the Albanian government has pledged partial compensation for the flood-affected households, but warned households and businesses at high-risk areas need to insure to protect themselves from natural disasters such as floods
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 4 – The massive floods that affected central and southern Albania over last weekend are expected to have no major impact on the country’s GDP growth despite significant