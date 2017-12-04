Prosecutors launch investigations into man-made causes of flooding

TIRANA, Dec. 4 – With the waters retreating in much of the country, prosecutors have started investigations in several regions of Albania to see whether, beyond the natural calamity of torrential rains, man-made errors and inactions led to the the flooding of hundreds of homes and businesses.

Prosecutors in Tirana, Kruja, Fier and Vlora have launched investigations after complaints from tens of businesses and residents who suffered major financial damages due to the floods.

The complaints have to do with companies or municipal departments not doing their jobs in keeping waterways and drainage channels clean as per contracts they have signed or duties undertaken.

Prosecutors said they will look at how private firms won municipal and national tenders to maintain the infrastructure and whether they had the right tools and personnel to do so.

Tens of residents and business owners have gone on the record blaming the actions or inactions of private and state parties that led to flooding.

The issue has become political with the opposition Democratic Party mayors in Vora and Kamza accusing the central government of blocking drainage channels on the main Tirana-Durres highway during a beautification project that saw palm trees planted in their jurisdiction.

In turn, the central government has accused to the two small municipalities of incompetence in helping their residents, pointing to the better management of the larger neighboring Socialist-run Municipality of Tirana.

There have also been calls for a draft law to make flood and property insurance mandatory all over Albania as the state does not have the capacity to compensate businesses and residents for their losses.