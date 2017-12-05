Bankwatch: Albanian farmers received peanuts in TAP compensation compared to Greek peers
Story Highlights
- The report shows two different unjustified formulas were developed for Albania and Greece to calculate compensation for crops and land with the TAP consortium providing no reasonable grounds for its decision to treat farmers differently depending on the country
TIRANA, Dec. 5 – Albanian farmers received peanuts after losing land and livelihoods to the major Trans Adriatic Pipeline and sharply lower compensation than their peers in neighboring Greece, a