Gov’t failed to collect staggering €820 mln, Supreme State Audit unveils
Story Highlights
- In a report monitoring the implementation of the 2016 budget, the public finances watchdog says a considerable amount of the damage incurred to the state budget was a result of abuses with the much-rumored concessions and a sharp hike in accumulated debt private companies owe to the tax administration
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 5 – Damage to the state budget in 2016 almost doubled to about 110 billion lek (€820), which is about a quarter of what the Albanian government collected