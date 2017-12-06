Public finances suffer blow as tourist season ends, new tax evasion campaign launched
- The October performance, exactly when the Albanian government launched a new nationwide campaign against informality and when the season tourism season was over, hints of problems with public finances at a time a prolonged drought has cost state-run operators relying on domestic hydropower production a staggering €200 million in costly electricity imports since mid-2017
TIRANA, Dec. 6 – The end of the summer dominated tourist season and the launch of a renewed nationwide campaign against informality had a negative impact on government revenue last