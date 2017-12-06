BoA: No indication of macroeconomic imbalances resulting from drug proceeds

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 6, 2017 15:21

BoA: No indication of macroeconomic imbalances resulting from drug proceeds

Story Highlights

  • “We don't think intervening to devalue the national currency is necessary. That is because fluctuations have been within the target and we haven't had macroeconomic imbalances from the impact of drug proceeds up to now,” says governor Sejko

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 6 – Albania’s central bank says it has no evidence over the alleged impact drug proceeds could have had on the country’s economy and the national currency strengthening

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 6, 2017 15:21

Free-to-read articles

Read More