Natural disaster compulsory insurance initiative raises concerns over new hidden tax

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 7, 2017 10:42

Natural disaster compulsory insurance initiative raises concerns over new hidden tax

Story Highlights

  • "It is time to understand that the legal framework in place on the insurance of buildings and businesses offers every possible thing for this purpose and whatever extra tax is counter-productive and is not related to solving the issue, respecting climate conditions and legal, territorial or construction standards required for a normal society and rule of law,” says Preçi, the head of the Albanian Center for Economic Research

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 7 – A legal initiative to make insurance against floods and earthquakes compulsory and statements by Prime Minister Edi Rama that the government will no longer provide compensation

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 7, 2017 10:42

Free-to-read articles

Read More