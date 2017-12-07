Albania resumes electricity exports
Story Highlights
- In three emergency tenders as water flows in the Drin cascade registered a sharp increase, KESH exported electricity worth about €2.2 million and stored part of it in Kosovo under an exchange deal it has with KEK, Kosovo's power utility relying on coal-fired production
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 7 – The improving hydro situation in the country’s northern Drin Cascade following heavy rainfall causing massive floods in some parts of the country has had an immediate