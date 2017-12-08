‘Movies that Matter’ film festival raises awareness over human rights
Story Highlights
- ‘Movies that Matter’ introduces the public with movies related to human rights issues, aiming to raise awareness among viewers and initiate public debate. This year’s festival novelty will be the screening of two short Albanian movies, one related to school bullying and the other to domestic violence.
On the International Human Rights Day on December 10th, the Dutch Embassy in Tirana has made it a tradition to hold, in cooperation with Amnesty International and other partner organizations, the