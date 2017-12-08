December 8, the first meeting with freedom
Story Highlights
- Organized in the Youth Centre TEN, at 12am, this event will celebrate the International Youth Day by explaining its meaning and significance, screening the documentary 8 DHJETOR 1990…27 VJET PAS (‘8 December 1990…27 years later’) and hosting in a panel members of three generations: those who brought change in the beginning of the 90’s with present-day youth, those born at the beginning and at the end of the 90’s, in order to discuss the challenges of the youth generation after generation.
