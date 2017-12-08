‘Dajti n’fest’ brings the party to the mountain
Story Highlights
- This event is brought again this year by Tirana’s Municipality and Go Camping Albania, and will bring a variety of artistic, traditional and sports activities that will accommodate everyone’s ideas of an ideal day. Artistic activities will include songs, dancing, music and games, while the traditional activities will include Albanian culinary dishes and drinks, as well as making and witnessing handicrafts products.
If you are looking to leave the city’s routine for a day of unforgettable amusement as part of the untouched mountainous nature, where man has already added to its natural