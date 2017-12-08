Birds’ festival makes comeback
Story Highlights
- Bird breeders from all over Albania, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece are expected to participate in this breeding activity and exhibit the achievements and beauty of their birds, while prominent names of different fields from all the countries have already confirmed their participation
Related Articles
The Federation of Albanian Ornithologists (FOSH) and the Municipality of Tirana organize the second edition of ‘Festivali i Zogjve’ (‘Birds Festival’), on the 9th and 10th of December, at Tirana’s