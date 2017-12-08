Late Polish statesman Piłsudski honored with plaque at Albanian Catholic church
Story Highlights
- The Polish ambassador in Albania, Karol Bachura, who provided the establishment of the plaque and represented Poland at the ceremony, stressed that although Marshal Piłsudski had no direct influence on the fate of the Balkan nations, without a free Poland, it is impossible to tell what Europe would look like presently. It was in free Poland that the patron of the church, John Paul II, was born.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 7 – December 5th marked the 150th birth anniversary of Marshal Józef Piłsudski. Even though Piłsudski was Polish, his memory today doesn’t just live in Poland, as a