Albania’s current account gap narrows as tourism boom compensates slight FDI decline
Story Highlights
- The peak tourist season proved positive for one of Albania's most promising sectors bringing a record €1.3 billion in income for the first three quarters of this year when some 4.2 million tourists visited the country, according to central bank and INSTAT data
TIRANA, Dec. 11 – Albania’s current account gap narrowed to €519 million in the first three quarters of this year, down 18 percent compared to the same period last year