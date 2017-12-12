Albania concludes contract negotiations with Shell, no deal with Israel’s Delek Group yet
- “This year is considered successful especially for the oil sector with the conclusion of the Shell deal on Block 4," says Ardian Bylyku, the new head of the National Agency for Natural Resources, adding that the Shell contract is now ready to receive the final government approval
TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Albania has finally concluded contract negotiations with the Royal Dutch Shell over a new oil exploration block, extending the British-Dutch multinational’s operations in the country, currently