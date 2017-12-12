Albania concludes contract negotiations with Shell, no deal with Israel’s Delek Group yet

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 12, 2017 14:45

Albania concludes contract negotiations with Shell, no deal with Israel’s Delek Group yet

Story Highlights

  • “This year is considered successful especially for the oil sector with the conclusion of the Shell deal on Block 4," says Ardian Bylyku, the new head of the National Agency for Natural Resources, adding that the Shell contract is now ready to receive the final government approval

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Albania has finally concluded contract negotiations with the Royal Dutch Shell over a new oil exploration block, extending the British-Dutch multinational’s operations in the country, currently

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 12, 2017 14:45

Free-to-read articles

Read More