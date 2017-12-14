Eurostat: Albania’s consumption, GDP per capita remain two-thirds below EU average
Story Highlights
- Albania will need 35 years to catch with the EU average income if it continues growing under the current 4 percent rate and 20 years if growth accelerates to an annual 5 percent, World Bank officials say
TIRANA, Dec. 14 – Albania’s consumption slightly dropped in 2016 while GDP per capita remained unchanged at less than a third of the EU average despite Albania’s growth accelerating to