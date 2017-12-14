€1 billion PPP project risks taking public debt to 71% of GDP by 2021, IMF warns
Story Highlights
- Excluding existing PPPs and assuming the construction phase of newly-proposed PPPs takes four years and costs €1 billion, the IMF expects Albania's public debt to increase to 73.4 percent of the GDP in 2018 and only slightly drop to 70.9 percent by 2021, which is about 11 percent of the GDP higher compared to the Albanian government's target of bringing debt down to 60 percent by 2020
TIRANA, Dec. 14 – The International Monetary Fund has warned the Albanian government’s ambitious Euro 1 billion public private partnership project will not only fail to bring public debt down