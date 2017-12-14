Short-term General Prosecutor’s appointment debated, as lack of consensus continues
- Prime Minister Rama says ruling Socialists have the right to appoint the provisional chief prosecutor. Opposition says any such moves are an unconstitutional attempt to seize an independent institution
TIRANA, Dec. 13 – With Adriatik Llalla’s mandate officially over, Albania is seeing ongoing political disagreements over who the next General Prosecutor will be. The ruling majority has decided that