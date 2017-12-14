Short-term General Prosecutor’s appointment debated, as lack of consensus continues

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 14, 2017 18:44

Short-term General Prosecutor’s appointment debated, as lack of consensus continues

Story Highlights

  • Prime Minister Rama says ruling Socialists have the right to appoint the provisional chief prosecutor. Opposition says any such moves are an unconstitutional attempt to seize an independent institution

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 13 – With Adriatik Llalla’s mandate officially over, Albania is seeing ongoing political disagreements over who the next General Prosecutor will be. The ruling majority has decided that

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 14, 2017 18:44

Free-to-read articles

Read More