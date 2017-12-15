Bits and pieces from Thessaloniki’s International Contemporary Art Fair
Story Highlights
- This second Thessaloniki edition of the International Contemporary Art Fair displayed 300 artists from 30 galleries from around the world. The fair was organized by TIF-Helexpo and the artistic director of the event, Pantelis Tsatsis. The International Contemporary Art Fair was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Interior (Macedonia-Thrace) of the Central Macedonia Region, the city of Thessaloniki and numerous city agencies
Related Articles
This year, GALERIAKALO (Kalo Gallery) was invited to participate in the second edition of the Thessaloniki International Art Fair, which was held from the 23rd to the 26th of November