FDI challenge looms as major investors reduce Albania presence, TAP, Devoll HPP near completion
Story Highlights
- Although accounting for only 2.5 percent of the total 160,000 active enterprises in the country, foreign-run companies contribute to 16 percent of employment in the country with some 160,000 workers, almost the same to the country's public sector, being a key driver of growth in Albania's developing economy
TIRANA, Dec. 18 – EU, North American, Turkish and Chinese companies reduced their Albania presence in 2016 amid a slump in commodity prices affecting their oil and mining operations in