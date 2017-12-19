Muddy Waters: Albania scanning concession was obtained through massive bribe of up to $125 mln

  • Carson Block, founder and director of Muddy Waters, has told Bloomberg TV he has "smoking-gun proof that, when this company got a turn-key contract a few years ago in Albania — worth $150-$250 million top line —they paid a bribe or kickback of almost half of that concession."

TIRANA, Dec. 19 – A U.S.-based research firm claims the customs scanning concession Albania awarded in 2013 to American OSI Systems was obtained through a massive bribe of half of

